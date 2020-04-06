72°
Nissan plans to furlough nearly 10,000 workers amid the coronavirus crisis

Monday, April 06 2020
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

Nissan plans to furlough nearly 10,000 of its hourly manufacturing employees as its U.S. plants remain closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to Nissan spokeswoman Lloryn Love-Carter says the layoffs will begin Tuesday at its Canton, Mississippi; Smyma, Tennessee and Decherd, Tennessee plants.

The company asked furloughed employees to apply for enhanced unemployment through at least April 27, when the company will restart production.

Nissan shut down its U.S, plants back on March 20th.

