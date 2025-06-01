80°
Nine Tangipahoa Parish clerks cited in underage tobacco and alcohol sales sting operation
AMITE - Tangipahoa Parish deputies ticketed nine business clerks who are accused of selling alcohol and tobacco to minors.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies were assigned additional shifts to find businesses and employees who were selling illegal items to people younger than 21.
Deputies visited more than two dozen stores, and nine people were given citations for "unlawful sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco, alternative nicotine products or vapor products."
