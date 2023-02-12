43°
Nine taken to hospital after school bus, cane truck wreck

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, November 16 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Courtney Allen

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Four people from a school bus were among the nine transported from the scene of a crash between the bus, a pickup and a sugar cane truck Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the crash happened when the cane truck failed to stop, hitting the other two vehicles in the New Roads area around 6 a.m.  The school bus was stopped to pick up a child. 

This is a developing story. A WBRZ crew is on the scene now. Refresh this page for updates and follow our alerts on Twitter.

