Nine taken to hospital after school bus, cane truck wreck
POINTE COUPEE PARISH - Four people from a school bus were among the nine transported from the scene of a crash between the bus, a pickup and a sugar cane truck Wednesday morning.
According to @LAStatePolice, school bus and pickup stopped. Cane truck did not stop. 9 people transported, 4 from bus. Scene is clear now. https://t.co/GZn1tX2b4p— Michael Vinsanau (@MVinsanau) November 16, 2016
Authorities said the crash happened when the cane truck failed to stop, hitting the other two vehicles in the New Roads area around 6 a.m. The school bus was stopped to pick up a child.
This is a developing story. A WBRZ crew is on the scene now. Refresh this page for updates and follow our alerts on Twitter.
