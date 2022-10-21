Nine students hurt in shooting at Southern University fraternity party

BATON ROUGE - Gunshots were fired into a crowd of partygoers gathered for a homecoming week celebration at a fraternity house across the street from Southern University's campus early Friday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni house on Harding Boulevard, just outside the campus entrance. A flyer posted to social media suggested the fraternity was hosting its annual "Kappa Luau" that night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were hurt and seven of them were brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All nine victims were Southern University students, the college said.

The shooting comes at the end of Southern's homecoming week and just a day before the university's homecoming game against the Virginia University of Lynchburg. The school hosted several events in the last few days, including a concert Thursday night.

It's not the first time the "Kappa Luau" ended in gunfire. In 2018, LSU basketball player Wayde Sims was shot dead during an altercation at the off campus party.

Southern University released a statement hours after the shooting, emphasizing that the party was not a school-sponsored event and that the shooting did not happen on the university's grounds. During a news conference Friday afternoon, campus police guaranteed that the campus would be safe throughout the weekend.

The Baton Rouge mayor's office released its own statement early Friday afternoon.

This morning, Baton Rouge residents, Southern University students and alumni woke up in anticipation of a joyous day as we celebrate homecoming. This joy was disrupted by the news overnight of a person or persons, who indiscriminately shot into a crowd of innocent people. Young men and women were senselessly injured while they were enjoying homecoming celebrations just off campus.

Since this incident began, I have been closely monitoring the situation, staying in constant contact with Chief Murphy Paul and Southern University.

We are working with all of our law enforcement agencies, local, state and federal—and will continue to support these agencies by making any resource available at our disposal.

As we speak, our law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to chase down leads and make arrests. Anyone with information should contact BRPD or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers right away.

We will not allow this act of violence to go unchecked. We will bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

This incident speaks to a much larger issue of a rise in gun violence across this country. Frankly, I have had enough of senseless violence victimizing our people. We need to continue to engage leaders and communities at all levels, local, state and federal, to address underlying causes of violence and easy access to firearms. Our people deserve peace and we will not stop working to that end.