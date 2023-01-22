51°
Latest Weather Blog
12 people shot inside a night club on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting inside a nightclub that sent 12 people to the hospital early Sunday morning.
BRPD reports that the mass shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
Officials confirmed five victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, while four others arrived in a personal vehicle. Of those transported by EMS, three were critical while at least two were in stable condition.
No deaths were reported.
Trending News
The incident in Baton Rouge happened within minutes of another mass shooting, in Southern California, that killed 10 people.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside...
-
St. George Fire to host 'Sound the Alarm' event; 'Sock it to...
-
Families of Allie Rice and Devin Page Jr. come together, discuss ways...
-
Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic...
-
Dow Chemical purchases bulletproof shields for Iberville sheriff's deputies, school resource officers