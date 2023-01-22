12 people shot inside a night club on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting inside a nightclub that sent 12 people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

BRPD reports that the mass shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Bennington Avenue off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.

Officials confirmed five victims were transported to the hospital by EMS, while four others arrived in a personal vehicle. Of those transported by EMS, three were critical while at least two were in stable condition.

No deaths were reported.

The incident in Baton Rouge happened within minutes of another mass shooting, in Southern California, that killed 10 people.