Nine killed in another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - The mayor says at least 27 people have been treated for injuries after a shooter opened fire overnight in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, and was quickly killed by police.
Authorities say nine people were killed, not including the shooter.
Local hospital representatives say the injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations. They say at least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.
Mayor Nan Whaley says many more people might have been hurt if police patrolling the area hadn't been able to respond in less than a minute to the shooting. Investigators haven't named the shooter or shared any other information about a motive.
Whaley says a community vigil is planned Sunday evening.
