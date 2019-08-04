90°
Latest Weather Blog
Nine killed, at least 27 injured, in another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A law enforcement official identified the shooter who killed nine people and injured dozens when he opened fire early Sunday morning in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, as Connor Betts. The official says Betts was in his 20s.
Local hospital representatives say the injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations. They say at least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.
Authorities say Ohio shooter's 22-year-old sister is one of the nine victims killed.
Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.
Mayor Whaley also says many more people might have been hurt if police patrolling the area hadn't been able to respond in less than a minute to the shooting.
A community vigil is planned Sunday evening.
President Donald Trump is ordering flags at half-staff in remembrance of the victims of two mass shootings in less than a day that killed at least 29 people and injured dozens more.
A proclamation released by the White House on Sunday says the nation shares "in the pain and suffering of all those who were injured in these two senseless attacks."
The shooting in Dayton, Ohio on Sunday was preceded by an attack Saturday in El Paso.
Trump has been out of public view since both shootings. He has reacted to the attacks on Twitter.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Buzz off: Honey bees that infested a woman's home for decades have...
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by three vehicles on LA 1 identified
-
7 facing charges, including teenager, related to pregnant woman's death
-
Husband mourning wife after being swept away in surprise rapids in Colorado
-
St. Amant band to perform during Saints-Cowboys game