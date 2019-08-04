Nine killed, at least 27 injured, in another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio

Image: ABC News

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - A law enforcement official identified the shooter who killed nine people and injured dozens when he opened fire early Sunday morning in a popular nightlife area of Dayton, Ohio, as Connor Betts. The official says Betts was in his 20s.

Local hospital representatives say the injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations. They say at least 15 of the wounded have been released, and several people remain in serious or critical condition.

Authorities say Ohio shooter's 22-year-old sister is one of the nine victims killed.

Betts was killed by police less than a minute after he started shooting a .223-caliber rifle into the streets of the Oregon District around 1 a.m. Sunday. Mayor Nan Whaley says the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines.

Mayor Whaley also says many more people might have been hurt if police patrolling the area hadn't been able to respond in less than a minute to the shooting.

A community vigil is planned Sunday evening.