Nike donates 30,000 Air Zoom Pulse sneakers to health care workers on COVID-19 front lines

Image: ABC News

Nike has officially made it known that it will donate over 30,000 pairs of sneakers to healthcare workers who are battling on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is giving away the brand's 2019 Air Zoom Pulse sneakers, which was specifically made with the footwork needs of nurses, doctors, and medical workers in mind.

The charitable effort was announced in partnership with nonprofit organization Good360, as well as Nike athletes such as WNBA and NBA player's Sabrina Ionescu, Ja Morant and LA Dodgers baseball star Joc Pederson.

The sneakers will feature a comfortable fit, cushioning and traction system that cohesively works to secure the foot in hospital conditions.

Prototypes were initially tested out by medical experts at the Oregon Health & Science University and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Nike is converting popular sneakers into face shields for health care workers