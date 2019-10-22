75°
Nike CEO Mark Parker to step down in January

Tuesday, October 22 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Youtube/Core77
NEW YORK (AP) - Nike says its longtime CEO Mark Parker is stepping down early next year.
  
He will be replaced by board member John Donahoe, who formerly ran e-commerce company eBay.
  
Parker, who has been CEO since 2006, will become executive chairman of the board.
  
The Beaverton, Oregon-based sneaker seller says the changes will happen in Jan. 13, 2020. Donahoe is the current president and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its board of directors.
