Nightly lane closures likely on Nicholson Drive throughout next week
BATON ROUGE - Officials say drivers should expect extra traffic on Nicholson Drive next week.
According to DOTD, one lane will be closed on Nicholson at the Brightside/Lee Drive intersection while crews do asphalt work, barring any weather delays.
The closures are scheduled for Sept. 23-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
