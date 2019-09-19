88°
Nightly lane closures likely on Nicholson Drive throughout next week

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officials say drivers should expect extra traffic on Nicholson Drive next week.

According to DOTD, one lane will be closed on Nicholson at the Brightside/Lee Drive intersection while crews do asphalt work, barring any weather delays.  

The closures are scheduled for Sept. 23-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

