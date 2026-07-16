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Nightly I-10 lane closures at Pecue Lane exit to begin July 22
BATON ROUGE - Nightly lane closures along I-10 Westbound near the Pecue Lane exit will start July 22.
The right and center lanes will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The closure will allow the installation of new overhead traffic signs.
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The DOTD did not say how long before the work is completed.
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