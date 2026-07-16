Nightly I-10 lane closures at Pecue Lane exit to begin July 22

BATON ROUGE - Nightly lane closures along I-10 Westbound near the Pecue Lane exit will start July 22.

The right and center lanes will be closed from 8:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closure will allow the installation of new overhead traffic signs.

The DOTD did not say how long before the work is completed.