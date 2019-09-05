94°
Latest Weather Blog
Nightly closures scheduled for Highland Rd. at I-10 overpass through much of September
BATON ROUGE - Starting later this month, a portion of Highland Road will be closed each night as crews continue work on an I-10 overpass.
DOTD announced Thursday that Highland road will be closed at the I-10 overpass from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Sept. 16 and ending Sept. 30. The closure will allow crews to install steel girders at the overpass, which has been under construction for months.
Commuters may travel I-10 WB to Seigen Lane Interchange and I-10 EB to LA 73 Interchange as detour routes.
Additionally, one lane on I-10 eastbound will be closed between Highland Road and LA 73 during the overnight hours of Spt. 9-12 for pavement work.
Similar closures occurred earlier this year when crews first replaced a section of the bridge.
