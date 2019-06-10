Nightly closures on Highland Road, lane shifts on I-10 coming this month as widening project continues

Photo: DOTD

BATON ROUGE - Drivers will soon have to contend with nightly road closures and lane shifts tied to the I-10 widening project near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension Parish line.

The changes will begin Sunday morning, when all westbound traffic approaching the Highland Road exit will shift over to the newly constructed lanes in the footprint of the median and onto the Highland Road overpass. Once over the bridge, lanes will shift back to their existing configuration.

Starting the next day, June 17, Highland Road will shut down at the overpass at 9 p.m. each night, reopening at 5 a.m. each morning, to allow crews to demolish the westbound bridge. Demolition of the overpass is expected to be completed July 8, at which point lanes will shift again to make way for the teardown of the eastbound bridge.

The removal will make way for a new, singular bridge allowing both directions of traffic to cross over Highland. The new bridge is being built in three segments to allow a continuous flow of traffic during construction. Each segment will be tied together, shoulder-to-shoulder, during construction.

The full project is expected to be completed in 2020.