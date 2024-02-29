Latest Weather Blog
Nicole Marino - Reporter
Nicole Marino is a news reporter who joined the WBRZ News 2 Team in January 2024.
Originally from Houston, Texas, she currently studies at LSU with a major in mass communication with a concentration in broadcast journalism. Nicole has always had a passion for storytelling and positively impacting my community, which influenced her decision to become a journalist. In addition, she wants to give a voice to those who may otherwise go unheard.
Previously, she worked as a reporter and producer at Tiger TV for the past two and a half years. In addition, she interned at KPRC2 in her hometown in the summer of 2023.
She loves to soak up the sun, travel, and try out new activities and restaurants when not working. Nicole is excited to start her professional career as a reporter at her new home in Baton Rouge.
