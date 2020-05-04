Nicolas Cage to star as Joe Exotic in limited TV series

Image: ABC News

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood star Nicolas Cage is back and will star in a TV miniseries about the Tiger King star, Joe Exotic.

The TV series is the first for Cage, who has played a range of characters in movies including “Leaving Las Vegas,” for which he won an Oscar, “Moonstruck” and “National Treasure.”

Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios are among the producers of the limited, eight-part project.

According to the producer, it will explore how Joe Shreibvogel became Joe Exotic and detail his effort to keep his Oklahoma zoo open “even at the risk of losing his sanity. It'll be based on a Texas Monthly Magazine article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Leif Reigstad.

Dan Laguna, who with producer Paul Young optioned the article, will write and executive produce the series, which will be seeking a distribution deal soon.

Joe Exotic has been the center of controversy since Netflix released "Tiger King". He is now known as Joseph Maldonado-Passage and is serving a federal prison sentence for his conviction in a murder-for-hire plot and for animal abuse.