Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert

NEW YORK (AP) - Nicki Minaj is pulling out of a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.

The chart-topping rapper says in a statement Tuesday to The Associated Press that "after careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest."

She adds, "I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression."

Minaj was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18. In Saudi Arabia, gender segregation between single men and women is still enforced in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities.