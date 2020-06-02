Nickelodeon goes off air for nearly 9 minutes in honor of George Floyd

Children television network, Nickelodeon, went off air for nearly 9 minutes to honor George Floyd, the man killed by a police officer on Memorial Day.

The network stopped scheduled programming for exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time the police officer had his knee on Floyd's neck.

#Nickelodeon thanks. This actually gave my kids comfort pic.twitter.com/F6C1bZiJTt — Tia Curry (@WhoWhatMe) June 1, 2020

During the moment solidarity, the screen went orange with a message reading, "You have the right to be seen, heard, and respected as a citizen of the world. You have the right to a world that is peaceful. You have the right to be treated with equality, regardless of the color of your skin. You have the right to be protected from harm, injustice, and hatred. You have the right to an education that prepares you to run the world. You have the right to your opinions and feelings, even if others don't agree with them."

The symbolic moment follows a weekend of social unrest and animosity around the country as protestors and rioter took to the streets in Floyd's honor and to protest police brutality in the black communities.

Nickelodeon has received praise for the statement from some parents while others have criticized the move saying it not the right platform for such a statement and that it scares the children.

Nickelodeon defended its decision saying "Unfortunately, some kids live in fear everyday".