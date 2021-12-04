54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nick Tullier visited by Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Sgt. Bruce Simmons

4 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Saturday, March 18 2017 Mar 18, 2017 March 18, 2017 5:45 PM March 18, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HOUSTON, Tx. - Several members of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office traveled to Houston, Texas to visit Deputy Nick Tullier Friday.

The visitors included Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and Sgt. Bruce Simmons among others. A Facebook post showed the visitors standing alongside Tullier in his wheelchair.

Trending News

Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days