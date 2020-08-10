Nick Tullier, deputy who survived 2016 ambush, returns to Baton Rouge

Nick Tullier and family at the Louisiana Welcome Center while en route to Baton Rouge from Texas.

BATON ROUGE - Nick Tullier, a deputy who survived an ambush on July 17 of 2016, has finally returned home to Baton Rouge.

Tullier had been recovering in a Houston, Texas rehabilitation facility. But after 1,485 days of treatment, he's been deemed healthy enough to make his way back to the Capital City.

Tullier's family posted pictures and videos of their trip back to Baton Rouge on their Facebook page.

