Nick Saban to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

BATON ROUGE - Nick Saban, one of the most controversial figures in Louisiana football history, will be added into the state's sports hall of fame next year.

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the former LSU head coach would join the likes of outdoorsman/reality TV star Phil Robertson in the 2020 class.

Les Miles, another former Tigers head coach, was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Saban went 48-16 from 2000-04 at LSU before jumping to the NFL for two seasons as head coach in Miami, then returning to college football at Alabama, where he's won five more national championships since 2009. He is the first sitting college coach elected to the Hall since Grambling’s Eddie Robinson (1985).

Other new inductees include eight-time Mr. Olympia world bodybuilding champion Ronnie Coleman, Sweet Lou Dunbar of the Harlem Globetrotters, former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman, two-time All-America Villanova guard Kerry Kittles, and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters legend Angela Turner.