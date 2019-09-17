80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nick Saban to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

1 hour 40 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2019 Sep 17, 2019 September 17, 2019 5:48 PM September 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nick Saban, one of the most controversial figures in Louisiana football history, will be added into the state's sports hall of fame next year.

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that the former LSU head coach would join the likes of outdoorsman/reality TV star Phil Robertson in the 2020 class. 

Les Miles, another former Tigers head coach, was inducted into the Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Saban went 48-16 from 2000-04 at LSU before jumping to the NFL for two seasons as head coach in Miami, then returning to college football at Alabama, where he's won five more national championships since 2009. He is the first sitting college coach elected to the Hall since Grambling’s Eddie Robinson (1985).

Other new inductees include eight-time Mr. Olympia world bodybuilding champion Ronnie Coleman, Sweet Lou Dunbar of the Harlem Globetrotters, former Saints wide receiver Joe Horn, former Chicago Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman,  two-time All-America Villanova guard Kerry Kittles, and Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters legend Angela Turner.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days