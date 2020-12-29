Nick McGlashan of 'Deadliest Catch' dies at 33

Nick McGlashan, known for his witty quips and skill at sea on Discovery's 'Deadliest Catch,' has passed away at 33 years of age.

McGlashan died in Nashville and at this time no cause of death has been provided, CNN reports.

The Alaskan native came from a long line of crabbers and McGlashan began working on a boat at the tender age of 13.

The Discovery channel released a statement concerning McGlashan's death, saying: "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

McGlashan began appearing on the network's reality show, 'Deadliest Catch' in 2013. The show chronicles the lives of crews working on fishing vessels in the Bering Sea and McGlashan was featured as a deck boss.

The reality star's struggle with substance abuse was publicized in May he opened up about it in a Chosen Magazine article titled "The Deadliest Disease."

McGlashan openly shared his fight to overcome an addiction to alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamine, saying he'd overdosed three times before he went into treatment in September 2016. Only then, did he become sober.

"My life went from Bering Sea badass to full-blown junkie very rapidly. Hidden from me was that passion I had for life," he wrote "Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning."

For a brief period of time during Season 13, McGlashan was dismissed from the boat to allow him time to face his addiction and recovery.

CNN reports that McGlashan is one of several cast members who have died, including deckhand Mahlon Reyes, who reportedly died at the age of 38 in August after suffering a heart attack.