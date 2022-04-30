Latest Weather Blog
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys arrested in Key West
Trending News
KEY WEST, Fla. - Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been arrested in Florida after a fight outside a bar.
The 35-year-old was held early Thursday at the Monroe County jail, waiting to make his first appearance on a misdemeanor battery charge.
According to a Key West Police report, Carter was intoxicated when officers arrived Wednesday evening at the Hog's Breath Saloon.
The report says a bartender refused to serve Carter and Michael Rae Papayans of Palos Verdes Estates, California, who became agitated and aggressive. The bar's staff repeatedly told both men to leave.
According to the report, once outside, Papayans head-butted one employee and Carter then grabbed a bouncer by the throat.
Twenty-seven-year-old Papayans also was held on a misdemeanor battery charge. Jail records don't show whether either man has an attorney to comment on the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garth Brooks rocks Tiger Stadium on Saturday night
-
Garth Brooks fans roll up early for a party before the party
-
Fans have special plans for the Garth Brooks concert
-
Garth Brooks just as fired up as fans at pre-concert press conference
-
Officials break ground on new Intracoastal Canal Bridge project