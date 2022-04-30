Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys arrested in Key West

Image: Monroe County Sheriff's Office

KEY WEST, Fla. - Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has been arrested in Florida after a fight outside a bar.



The 35-year-old was held early Thursday at the Monroe County jail, waiting to make his first appearance on a misdemeanor battery charge.



According to a Key West Police report, Carter was intoxicated when officers arrived Wednesday evening at the Hog's Breath Saloon.



The report says a bartender refused to serve Carter and Michael Rae Papayans of Palos Verdes Estates, California, who became agitated and aggressive. The bar's staff repeatedly told both men to leave.



According to the report, once outside, Papayans head-butted one employee and Carter then grabbed a bouncer by the throat.



Twenty-seven-year-old Papayans also was held on a misdemeanor battery charge. Jail records don't show whether either man has an attorney to comment on the case.