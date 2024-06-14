88°
Nicholson, Bluebonnet intersection closed after truck carrying raw waste overturns

1 hour 11 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, June 14 2024 Jun 14, 2024 June 14, 2024 9:28 AM June 14, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The intersection of Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard was closed Friday morning after a truck overturned, St. George Fire said.

According to fire officials, hazmat crews responded to the scene. East Baton Rouge deputies and State Police also responded.

Fire officials said that the truck was carrying raw waste and must be off loaded by specific professionals.

Emergency crews said the northbound traffic on Nicholson would need to detour via Bayou Paul Lane and either travel along Bayou Manchac Road toward Bluff Road, or go through Sunshine and catch River Road.

