Nicholas, heavy rain threat continues across Baton Rouge area

Tuesday Evening Update: Nicholas has become a tropical depression, but the classification does not matter to the local area. Heavy rain remains a threat due to the slow moving nature of the low pressure system. Recent trends suggest Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could be particularly active with a heightened threat for flooding.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ Weather Forecast Area until Thursday morning. Widespread, additional rainfall of 4 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are expected across much of southeast Louisiana in association with Nicholas. Rainfall will be efficient and could come down very heavy at times quickly leading to draining issues. Combine that with the amount of debris still across the region drainage systems may be blocked leading to additional flooding concerns. The heaviest rain could occur overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. At this time, local rivers are expected to rise and crest near flood stage. If the highest amounts occur right on top of the associated basins, some may enter flood stage.

THE FORECAST

Through Wednesday: Due to Nicholas over southeast Texas, periods of rain will continue, especially from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Rainfall rates remain the key to this event as the area can tolerate a lot of water as long as it is spaced out over the course of a few days. However, if some spots experience multiple inches in just a few hours, flash flooding issues will arise. Street and poor drainage areas as well as those near smaller creeks and streams will be most prone to flooding. Avoid driving at night. If you must drive, avoid areas that commonly flood. Finally, if you encounter a flooded road, find an alternate route.

Thursday and Friday: The remnants of Nicholas will continue to produce rain and a few thunderstorms across the area, but the activity should become more scattered in nature. While the rain may still be heavy at times, more breaks in the action will allow drainage systems to accommodate the runoff more efficiently.





Weekend and Beyond: By the weekend, the flood threat will diminish but leftover tropical moisture will remain in the atmosphere. Each afternoon through at least Monday will feature isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The ongoing active pattern will keep high temperatures below average. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Elsewhere in the Tropics:

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic is producing an area of disorganized cloudiness and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development of this disturbance over the next several days, and there is an 90 percent chance that a tropical depression forms later this week while the system moves westward at about 15mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean.

An area of low pressure is forecast to form by midweek a couple of hundred miles north of the southeastern or central Bahamas as a tropical wave interacts with an upper-level trough. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter, and there is a 70 percent chance that a tropical depression could form later this week while the system moves north-northwestward or northward across the western Atlantic.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

