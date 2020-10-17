Nice weekend, warm & humid next week

Tonight: Expect mostly clear skies. Not as cool as last night, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Tomorrow: You may need a very light jacket in the morning, but you will definitely not need it in the afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.







Looking Ahead: The forecast into next week includes above average temperatures and daily chances for showers or even a thunderstorm beginning on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s through at least Friday. Right now, the best chance for seeing rain in your backyard is on Thursday and Friday, but rain coverage does not look to exceed 40 - 50%. There is no significant cool down expected over the next seven days. Our next shot at cool, fall air, may not arrive until the following week.





The Tropics:





We're currently tracking two areas in the tropics. One feature is 500 miles southeast of Bermuda, that is very likely to become a subtropical depression or storm by the end of the weekend. Thankfully, this system will stay over the open waters of the Atlantic.



The second feature we are watching is in the southwestern Caribbean. No tropical development is expected over the next few days, but this area is likely to become more 'disturbed' mid-late next week. As more showers and thunderstorms begin to develop in this region, we could begin to see gradual development. Model guidance are in good agreement in something tropical developing late next week, but it is too early to specify where it will likely go after.



-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton







