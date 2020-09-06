Nice Labor Day, Models backing off on cold front

Tonight: Calm and clear evening with lows in the mid 70s.

Labor Day: Plenty of sunshine through out the afternoon. Slightly less humid but still going to remain hot, with highs around 93.

Looking Ahead: Well, the much anticipated cold front may no longer make it to us late next week. Since this morning, long range forecast models have really backed off on the front making it this far south. The front is now likely to weaken substantially by the time it arrives in Louisiana Friday or Saturday, or may even stall just west of the area. Therefore, rain chances will likely remain elevated through next weekend (around 30% - 40%) each day. It will be a very typical, hot summertime pattern through the week beginning on Tuesday.

The Tropics





We are currently monitoring four tropical waves. A tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands will likely become a tropical depression tonight or tomorrow. Another tropical wave that is just off the African coast has a high chance of tropical formation and will likely become a tropical depression by mid-week. There's an area of disturbed weather located southeast of Bermuda that has a low chance of tropical formation over the next five days, but may be able to better organize as it tracks west. As of now, these are no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast. We'll continue to track these, as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton