Nice end to the weekend, watching the tropics

Today: Expect plenty of sunshine to go around. Highs will be in the low 80s. Get out and enjoy!



Tonight: Another cool and crisp night. Lows will be in the upper 50s - low 60s.



Looking Ahead: The cool, dry weather pattern continues through Monday. Another weak cold front will pass through the state today, but will not bring any major changes besides re-enforcing the dry air pattern. By the middle of next week, we will begin a gradual warm up with highs returning to the middle-upper 80s. Any chance for rain over the next seven days would be late next week, due to tropical moisture tied to the two tropical systems in the southwestern Gulf and Caribbean.



The Tropics:

Tropical Storm Gamma made landfall on Saturday Morning over the northeastern Yucatan with max. sustained winds of 70 mph, just below hurricane strength. It will begin to slow down and pull away from the Yucatan today. By Tuesday, the system will be sitting in the Bay of Campeche, where it will continue a very slow movement. As of now, Tropical Storm Gamma does not look like a threat to Louisiana.





Elsewhere in the tropics, we are keeping an eye on a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean (Invest 92L) that will likely become a tropical depression sometime early-mid next week. Invest 92L will enter the southern Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday. There are two more tropical waves in the central Atlantic as well, both with a low chance of development as of now.

The Future of Invest 92L:





The GFS model shows a more westward track with Invest 92L, bringing in plenty of rainfall across southeast Louisiana by late next week.







The European model shows a similar scenario, bringing Invest 92L into the northern/central Gulf Coast late next week. The track with the European model is slightly more east.



Bottom line: It is too early to specify exactly where Invest 92L will track or how strong it will get. We will just need to keep a close eye on the tropics, especially as we move into next week.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.