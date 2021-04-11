Latest Weather Blog
Nice end to the weekend before rain returns
Today and Tonight:
Today will be sunny with highs around 80. Drier air in place will make things feel very comfortable. Tonight, a few high clouds will move in. Lows will be cool in the mid to upper 50s.
Looking Ahead:
The start to the new work week will be quiet, as high pressure will be sitting just to our east. Tuesday, a frontal boundary will stall along our coast, allowing for multiple disturbances to move through into Wednesday. This will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms, and a few could be heavy. A strong storm or two will be possible, but the main concern will be heavy rainfall. Another 1-3+ inches of rain will be likely through the end of the week.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
