NHC to begin advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six

The National Hurricane Center will initiate advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six at 4pm. This system is located just east of the Lesser Antilles. A potential tropical cyclone is designated when a system has yet to officially take on tropical characteristics but is expected to before affecting land. With the designation, the NHC can begin issuing watches, warnings and advisories.

Check back on this story for the first forecast cone from NHC.

P.T.C. Six is already producing showers and storms and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It is forecast to move east across the Caribbean Islands through this week.

If the system strengthens into a tropical storm, it will pick up the 6th name on the list, Fred. At this time, Six does not pose a threat to the central Gulf Coast, but now is a great time to prepare for hurricanes as we near the peak of the season.

