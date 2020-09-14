NHC: Hurricane Warning for Sally in effect from Morgan City to Alabama/Florida border

BATON ROUGE - While the capital city's residents prepare for heavy rain on Tuesday, which is when Hurricane Sally is expected to make landfall, meteorologists continue to keep a close eye on the storm's movements.

As of 10:30 a.m., Monday The National Hurricane Center reported that due to Sally, a Hurricane Warning is in effect from Morgan City to the Alabama/Florida border, with New Orleans included in the area affected by the warning. Experts say tropical-storm-force winds will likely begin Monday afternoon/evening.

The NHC goes on to say Sally is expected to move slowly over the next several days. The storm may cause life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding in certain parts of the central Gulf Coast from the western Florida panhandle to southeastern Louisiana.

Citizens are encouraged to work quickly to finish up their storm preparations.

According to the city's Hurricane Preparedness webpage, some of those preparations should include:

Making an Emergency Plan

Discuss the latest Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance on COVID-19 and how it may affect your hurricane planning efforts. Visit the CDC's website for the latest information.

Develop a plan with your household members that outlines what to do, how to find each other, and how to communicate if a hurricane strikes. Use our Family Emergency Communication Plan template

Don't forget to include your pets in your plan!

Gathering Supplies for a Disaster Kit

Have a 3 day supply for each person in your household.

Include medication, disinfectant supplies, cloth face coverings, personal hygiene items, personal identification, and pet supplies in your kit.

Protecting Your Home

Trim or remove damaged trees and limbs.

secure loose items and clear gutters.

Fuel your vehicles, generators, and gas cans. Consider purchasing a portable generator and additional gas cans.

Check your insurance coverage. Keep a copy with you - paper or electronic.

Remaining Informed

Follow Red Stick Ready on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Download the free Red Stick Ready app on your smartphone.

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update the public with the latest on Hurricane Sally at 2 p.m., Monday.