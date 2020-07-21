NFLPA tells player there will be no preseason games in 2020

The NFL Players Association told players there will be no preseason games this year, according to a report from NFL.com.

The union's leaders reportedly told players the news in a conference call Tuesday and said it is fighting for a longer ramp-up period for training camp.

Updates from NFLPA call with players tonight:



- No preseason games in 2020

- Union still pushing for longer ramp-up period in camp

- Roster sizes expected to be 80 to start camp

- General agreement on voluntary and high-risk opt-out

- General agreement on stipend if games lost — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 21, 2020

The NFLPA also said it has a general agreement with the league on voluntary and high-risk opt-out possibilities and another general agreement on a compensatory stipend in the event games are lost due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.