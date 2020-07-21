79°
NFLPA tells player there will be no preseason games in 2020

Source: NFL.com
By: WBRZ Staff

The NFL Players Association told players there will be no preseason games this year, according to a report from NFL.com.

The union's leaders reportedly told players the news in a conference call Tuesday and said it is fighting for a longer ramp-up period for training camp. 

The NFLPA also said it has a general agreement with the league on voluntary and high-risk opt-out possibilities and another general agreement on a compensatory stipend in the event games are lost due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

