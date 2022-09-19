NFL to investigate brawl with Bucs during Sunday game; Saints stand behind their teammate

NEW ORLEANS - Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Bucs receiver Mike Evans have a long-running feud, and on Sunday, it reached a boiling point, with Evans trucking Lattimore and both players getting kicked out.

After the game, the Black and Gold defended their teammate.

The NFL is reportedly investigating the on-field scuffle, and the actions of both players are under review for possible consequences, which may include a suspension.

The actions of #Bucs WR Mike Evans will be reviewed today by league officials for a possible suspension, source said. Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore were both ejected during an on-field scuffle, and the entire matter will be reviewed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2022

This is a developing story.