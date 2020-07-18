93°
NFL tells teams training camps will open on time

1 hour 8 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, July 18 2020 Jul 18, 2020 July 18, 2020 2:41 PM July 18, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.

League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28.

The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.

However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates.

