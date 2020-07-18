93°
Latest Weather Blog
NFL tells teams training camps will open on time
The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.
League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28.
The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols. Union leadership expressed several concerns in a 90-minute conference call with reporters Friday.
However, under the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL can impose report dates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CAA, local artist honoring lives and memories of family pets with portraits
-
La. National Guard soldiers ready to ramp up PPE warehouses amid case...
-
As schools prepare to reopen, some educators express concern
-
Elderly woman shot in Baton Rouge after neighbors' argument leads to gunfire
-
Current and former officers hold moment of silence for 3 killed in...