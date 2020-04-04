NFL teams set to draft virtually from home

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, high-level officials and executives from multiple NFL teams are gearing up conduct the 2020 NFL Draft virtually from home and way from team facilities.

According to ESPN, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it known the event would take place as scheduled despite the virus outbreak that has managed to shut down nearly all events world-wide.

NFL Vice President Troy Vincent has already invited several NFL hopefuls, such as LSU star Joe Burrow, to participate in the draft live, however prospects and their families will not be present.

The Draft is the biggest off-season event on the NFL calendar and was originally scheduled to be a lavish affair hosted in Las Vegas before the league made it known that the event would not be open to the public.

The Draft is on April 23rd through the 25th.