NFL sets up ticket refund policy, still planning for normal season

Photo: Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

While the NFL is hopeful it can play out its regular season as planned later this year, the league is taking precautions to ensure ticketholders can get their money back for games that are canceled or held without fans.

In a memo sent out to all 32 teams Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined a uniform refund policy to ensure full refunds for any tickets purchased directly from the clubs.

"All clubs will have in place a policy under which, if a game is cancelled, or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attending, anyone purchasing a ticket directly from the club (i.e., season tickets, group sales and/or partial season plans) will have the option of either receiving a full refund or applying the amount paid toward a future ticket purchase directly from the club," the memo read.

As for the secondary market, Ticketmaster and SeatGeek pledged to make full refunds available for all ticket sales within no more than 30 days of cancellation. StubHub, however, will do so only where required by state law.

The NFL plans to reveal its 2020 schedule Thursday night. The league has not announced whether it will be making any changes to fan attendance at this time.