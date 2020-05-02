NFL says league will carry out fall plans; full 17-week schedule to be released next week

The National Football League announced the league will carry out its fall 2020 plans and will release the full 17-week schedule sometime next week.

According to league spokesperson, Brian McCarthy, the NFL plans to open the season on September 10th, and play the Super Bowl on February 7th. The league also went on to state it has visions of fans being present during the games.

League officials have been evaluating the best course of action to take should the COVID-19 pandemic carry over into the fall. One of the options on the table was to have games played in a centralized location. Leagues like the NBA and MLB have discussed that option but the NFL says it doesn't plan to do that.

Uncertainty about the college football season has the league considering moving games to Saturday, however that is not expected to be the case.

As of now, the league is determining when it is safe for players and staff to return to team facilities. The NFL and NFLPA have agreed that buildings will remain closed until every state in which a team resides has lifted its stay-home orders.