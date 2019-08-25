NFL's Cam Newton brings Nickelodeon series to White House

WASHINGTON - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has scored big for his new Nickelodeon series that launches Friday.



Newton brought 10-year-old Rosie Smolowitz to the White House to interview Michelle Obama for the cable TV series "All in with Cam Newton." The NFL star helps kids fulfill some of their dreams.



A White House spokeswoman says the first lady highlighted a program called "Every Kid in a Park." The program grants free access to national parks and forests, and public lands and waters to fourth-graders and their families.



Mrs. Obama, Newton and Rosie also talked about the Charlotte, North Carolina, youngster's dream of becoming become president, and about staying healthy and active.



The interview was conducted last week in the Rose Garden. Nickelodeon says the episode will air during the summer.