NFL reschedules Super Bowl in New Orleans for 2025 to avoid Mardi Gras conflict

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana will host the Super Bowl in 2025, a year later than previously planned, in order to avoid an entanglement between Mardi Gras celebrations and the NFL's annual championship game.

On Wednesday, the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation announced that NFL owners approved the city to host Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025.

New Orleans was previously slated to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, but a recently-approved move to increase the number of NFL regular season games to 17 as early as next year created a potential scheduling conflict with the second weekend of Mardi Gras that year.

“The Super Bowl Host Committee, led by the Sports Foundation and the New Orleans Saints, anticipated this possible scenario during the original bid, and we made sure to guarantee that New Orleans would not lose the event all together if the scenario played out,” Sports Foundation President and CEO Jay Cicero said in a statement Wednesday.

Super Bowl LIX will mark the eleventh time the city has played host to the championship game, with the last time coming in 2013 when the Ravens and 49ers played Super Bowl XLVII at the Superdome.