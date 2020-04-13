NFL releases broadcast details for 2020 draft, will raise money for COVID-19 relief

The NFL has announced its adjusted plans for broadcasting this year's draft and says the event will be used to raise funds for COVID-19 relief.

The 2020 NFL Draft will air April 23-25 on WBRZ, ESPN and NFL Network. The telecasts, originally scheduled to be on-site in Las Vegas, will now originate from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut studios in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Draft hosts and a limited number of commentators will be in-studio while a majority of the analysts, reporters and other experts will contribute remotely from home studios. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will introduce the picks from his home.

The draft will also feature a "Draft-A-Thon" paying tribute to healthcare workers and first responders by raising funds for those combating the coronavirus.

ESPN and NFL Network will combine to offer a singular presentation across both networks, while ABC will present its own distinctive, prime-time telecasts for rounds 1-3, in addition to simulcasting the ESPN and NFL Network telecast of rounds 4-7.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the first overall pick in the draft. Several other Tigers are expected to be selected early, including Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Grant Delpit.