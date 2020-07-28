NFL players show up for Day One of training camp, Tuesday

BATON ROUGE - Tuesday, July 28 kicks off the first day of training camps for NFL teams, and the League is taking extra precautions to make sure players stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually, players have pad time before they find out whose been purged from the rooster. But due to this season's many changes, those purges are expected to take place sooner this year.

As Saints players begin training Tuesday, they'll first simply show up to take a COVID-19 test and then return home. So, they won't actually begin playing until this Saturday. After Saturday, players will submit to regular testing along with contact tracing.

The League will require daily COVID-19 testing for the first two weeks of training camp. After two weeks, if the positive test rate is below 5%, the league would scale back to testing every other day. If the positive test rate is not below 5%, they will continue with daily testing until such time as it falls below that number. If the positivity rate hits 5% or higher at any point, they go back to daily testing until it comes down again.

After their initial arrival at the team facility, players and team employees will be required to test negative twice before being allowed in. So, players must show up on the first day simply to take a test. After taking the test, they return home and wait 72 hours to take a second test. If test results are returned negative, they can return to the facility by Day 5 and begin training.

As far as the Saints' are concerned, all of their home games will take place in a near empty Superdome that doesn't contain any fans for the sake of health safety.

Clearly, the NFL as a whole, is playing the situation by ear and swiftly adapting to repercussions of the virus as they develop.

It was announced yesterday that the NFL's pre-season has been canceled.