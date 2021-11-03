NFL player, Henry Ruggs III faces charges over fatal drunk-driving crash

Henry Ruggs III

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - According to the National Football League (NFL), Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of DUI resulting in the death of another person.

Later that evening, the Raiders announced that the 22-year-old athlete had been released from the team.

The deadly crash occurred in Las Vegas, Nevada around 3:39 a.m., and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said the deceased victim was a 23-year-old woman.

LVMPD Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet at the time of the crash and had a passenger in his vehicle, a woman named Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington.

Police added that Ruggs "showed signs of impairment."

Both Ruggs and Washington were taken to an area hospital for treatment.