NFL player arrested in south La. allegedly choked man unconscious, threatened to kill him

Photo: TMZ

CHALMETTE - Arrests records say Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith choked a man and threatened to kill him when a fight broke out in a St. Bernard Parish coffee shop.

WWL-TV cites a police report saying that Smith and the victim plan a meeting to discuss the man's marriage with Smith's relative.

The victim told police he expected Smith to show up at the coffee shop alone, but three other men joined him there. He went on to say that the talks became heated and the men threatened to kill him if he hurt his wife again.

The group agreed to move the discussion out of the business, but a fight broke out once they were outside. The victim said Smith smashed his cell phone and began choking him with one hand and slapping him with the other.

The report went on to say that one of the men who accompanied Smith began punching him as well. Smith allegedly punched, kicked and continued to choke the man until he lost consciousness.

An ambulance showed up to check on the victim and he was advised to seek treatment at a hospital.

Smith later surrendered to law enforcement and was booked for second-degree battery. He has since been released on bond.

Smith played 16 games with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He's run into several legal issues during his time in the league and was suspended with the 49ers in 2014 before being banned again in 2015 while he was with the Raiders.

Oakland released him in 2018 after police issued a warrant for his arrest in a domestic violence case.