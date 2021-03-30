82°
NFL officially expands regular season to 17 games

Tuesday, March 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The National Football League has officially added another game to its annual regular season schedule.

The league made the long-discussed change official on Tuesday, expanding the regular season to 17 games. The season will take place over 18 weeks to accommodate one bye week for each team. 

The NFL also reduced the number of preseason games from four to three.

The change takes effect this year. For the Saints, the schedule shake-up means a newly announced game with the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

