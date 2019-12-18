35°
NFL officially approves Super Bowl LVIII in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS- The NFL owners have officially approved New Orleans to host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, according to WWL-TV.
The announcement comes after Saints owner Gayle Benson and team president Dennis Lauscha made a final presentation to a panel of NFL owners Wednesday morning.
WWL-TV reports that the 2024 Super Bowl would be the eleventh time that New Orleans has hosted the game. The game is set to take place in the middle of Mardi Gras season, like it has the previous two times the game was in New Orleans.
Who's ready for Super Bowl LVIII in the Big Easy?! #NOLA pic.twitter.com/e6tcfhtFVG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 23, 2018
