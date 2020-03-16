NFL making changes to 2020 draft

LAS VEGAS - The 2020 NFL Draft is sticking to its original date but will make some major changes to address coronavirus concerns.

The league says the teams' selections will still go on April 23-25, but it will no longer be open to the public. The event will also be televised.

It's unclear whether the event will be moved from its Las Vegas location entirely.

Here it is: the official NFL release that public events surrounding the NFL draft will not take place: pic.twitter.com/UdFSsdISmm — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) March 16, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be the number one overall pick of the draft when it happens next month. Other Tigers like Grant Delpit, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Thaddeus Moss have also declared for the draft.