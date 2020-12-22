NFL Legend, Kevin Greene, passes away at 58

Former NFL football player, Kevin Greene

Kevin Greene, a legendary NFL football player, passed away Monday (Dec. 22) at his home in Florida, the Football Hall of Fame says.

According to CNN, during Greene's 15-year-long career, he amassed the third-most sacks in NFL history and besides making an impact on the field, motivated fans with his charisma and enthusiasm.

CNN says Greene was walk-on at Auburn University before becoming a fifth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Rams in the 1985 NFL draft.

He eventually went on to play for the Rams, Steelers, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

Greene's impressive career includes his participation in a total of 228 games. Besides this, he was named to the Pro Bowl five times and is part of the NFL's All-Decade team of the 1990s. Greene led the league in sacks twice, in 1994 and 1996 when each time he was an All-Pro.

Art Rooney II, who serves as President of the Steelers, issued a statement shortly after Greene's death, saying, "We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene."

"His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family.

"When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993 (after eight seasons with the Rams) he had an immediate impact. Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX," Rooney said. "Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans."

A cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Greene was 58 years of age.