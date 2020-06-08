Latest Weather Blog
NFL lays out protocols for returning players to team facilities
The NFL took another step toward normalcy Monday, sending out protocols for returning players to team facilities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
A letter sent out with those protocols Monday says the league worked with the NFL Players Association and outside medical experts to formulate the requirements.
"While these protocols have been carefully developed and are based on the most current information from leading experts, no set of protocols can eliminate the risk of contracting COVID-19, nor ensure the disease itself will be mild."
The NFL issued protocols to clubs this morning laying out plans for players’ return to club facilities, including physical distancing, facility cleaning and disinfecting, equipment cleaning etc. pic.twitter.com/mNzpnqfb0h— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2020
The protocols included in the memo were said to address player, staff and family education, as well as facility preparation and maintenance. Among those requirements is six-foot spacing between players and personnel, reconfiguring locker rooms, and limiting the size of strength and conditioning workouts.
In a joint NFL-NFLPA memo to clubs, teams will, among other things, be required to have 6 feet of space between lockers upon re-opening pic.twitter.com/z7eVvhs9fQ— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 8, 2020
All teams are advised to begin gathering the necessary supplies to meet those requirements, and each club will be required to certify that they have made the necessary arrangements.
