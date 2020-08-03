NFL head coach tests positive for novel coronavirus

As novel coronavirus continues to sweep through the globe, yet another well-known figure in the sports arena has tested positive for the virus.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday that its head coach, Doug Pederson, has contracted COVID-19.

According to CNN, Pederson is not showing any symptoms of the virus, but of course he's still isolating himself from others by remaining in self-quarantine at the direction of medical professionals.

The NFL team issued a statement regarding Coach Pederson's condition and the ramifications of his test results. The statement said, in part, "Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility."

Pederson contracting the virus adds to growing concerns about the upcoming season. NFL teams already began reporting to training camps in July, but Commissioner Roger Goodell canceled the preseason out of an abundance of caution.

The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 10.

Some experts believe that a return to the field at this time is dangerous. One such expert, Dr. Myron Rolle, is a third-year neurosurgeon resident at Massachusetts General Hospital and former NFL safety for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans and Rolle told reporters more time is needed before players, teams or fans return to stadiums.

"I do not think it's safe to return right now," Rolle said. "I think the NFL should delay the sport or cancel it this year to allow the wonderful women and men on the front lines to really get ahead of this pandemic and make it safe for everyone to come back to the sport."

Other sports continue to face concerns related to the spread of novel coronavirus.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred threatened to shut down the shortened season Friday if the league and players don't do a better job of following Covid-19 protocols and managing the virus.

MLB announced last Friday that 29 players and team staff tested positive for the virus last week.